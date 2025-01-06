CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Umpqua Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 6,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5,376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,305,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $88,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,910 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 119,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $512,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,095.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $2,411,175.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,238,881.91. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,412 shares of company stock worth $12,478,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.06. 3,571,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,576,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $739.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

