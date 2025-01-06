CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $192.58. 940,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $175.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

