CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,786,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,748 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Kitching Partners LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Desjardins raised Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

ORLA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. 248,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.41 and a beta of 0.75. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

