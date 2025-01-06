CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,143 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $80.20. 355,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,348. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

