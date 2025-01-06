CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,924 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.82. 219,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,045. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.