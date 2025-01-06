CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,198.80. The trade was a 43.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total value of $781,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,173,021.08. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,734 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,086 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,150. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,012.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.