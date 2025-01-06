CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $22,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $99.23. 55,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,829. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.96 and a one year high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

