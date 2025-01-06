CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of Jabil worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 92.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.83. The stock had a trading volume of 232,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.37 and a 200 day moving average of $120.17.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. The trade was a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. This trade represents a 22.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,631 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

