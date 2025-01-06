CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.87% of Sprott worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Sprott by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.30. 14,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,402. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09.

Sprott Increases Dividend

About Sprott

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Articles

