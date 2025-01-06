CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 15,329 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,329 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 71.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 130.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.69. 1,507,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

