CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in American Tower by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,682. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.49.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

