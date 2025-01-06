CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,213 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its holdings in Autodesk by 7.2% in the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 4,926 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.3% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the software company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $295.85. 318,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,929. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.