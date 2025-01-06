CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 253 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.9% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after buying an additional 874,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Chevron stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.09. 1,695,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,082. The company has a market cap of $267.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average of $151.21.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.