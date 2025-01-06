CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 27,937 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,937 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 284,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 66.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Celsius from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.