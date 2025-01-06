CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,222 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.06. 1,048,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,779. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $81.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

