CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after purchasing an additional 341,614 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 702,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 101,790 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 30,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,559. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.50.

