CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.52.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,892. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $213.05 and a 52-week high of $348.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,271.49 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,599,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 460,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,422,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 11.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

