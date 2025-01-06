D. Boral Capital Cuts Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Price Target to $5.00

Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at D. Boral Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pineapple Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PAPL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 68,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,402. Pineapple Financial has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pineapple Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pineapple Financial stock. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Pineapple Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pineapple Financial

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

