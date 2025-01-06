Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61,692 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,663 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,653,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,320,300,000 after acquiring an additional 873,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,973,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,917,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $224.19 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.44.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

