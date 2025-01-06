Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Daily Journal by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Daily Journal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Daily Journal by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Daily Journal by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Daily Journal by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Trading Up 3.6 %

Daily Journal stock opened at $577.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daily Journal Co. has a 12 month low of $309.22 and a 12 month high of $602.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.16. The firm has a market cap of $795.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Daily Journal Profile

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported $19.41 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 62.70%.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

