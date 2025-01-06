Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,032 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,053,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,283,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 317,952 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 884,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 162,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DH shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Definitive Healthcare news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,001. This represents a 9.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 5.8 %

DH opened at $4.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $503.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

