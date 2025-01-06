Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.27, but opened at $27.58. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 29,255 shares.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 212,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 446,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 122,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 318,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

