Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Acquired by Hiley Hunt Wealth Management

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFNM. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 853,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,147,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.84. 20,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,471. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

