Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.82, but opened at $31.81. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 27,089,896 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,641,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 383,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 205,910 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 106,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,079 shares during the period.
About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
