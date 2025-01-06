Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.82, but opened at $31.81. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 27,089,896 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,641,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 383,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 205,910 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 106,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,079 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.