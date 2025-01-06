Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Dynagas LNG Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 17.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 158.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 265,337 shares during the last quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

