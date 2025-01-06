e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s current price.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.94.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.2 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.11. The stock had a trading volume of 412,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

