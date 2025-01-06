Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.52 and last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 11054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

