Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 199.28 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 199.27 ($2.48), with a volume of 559683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.60 ($2.47).

Edinburgh Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £751.31 million, a P/E ratio of -905.77 and a beta of 0.78.

About Edinburgh Worldwide

The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable.

