Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9,280.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 469 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 30.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 629 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $217,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,739.20. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $364,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,334.89. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

EA stock opened at $146.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

