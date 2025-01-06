Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 294.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 246,736 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $903,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.56. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 171.57% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $41,444.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,202.28. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

