Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.09 and last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 95522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.47.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

In other news, Director Joanne Linette Cox purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.65 per share, with a total value of C$34,115.00. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

