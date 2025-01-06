Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Sells £6,363,440.85 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 915,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £6,363,440.85 ($7,907,842.49).

Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Ricky Sandler sold 4,334,882 shares of Entain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.02), for a total value of £34,939,148.92 ($43,418,850.40).

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 683.60 ($8.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 498.50 ($6.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,033.43 ($12.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,068.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 748.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 694.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.17) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,030 ($12.80) to GBX 1,010 ($12.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,077.25 ($13.39).

About Entain

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

