Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Sells £6,363,440.85 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 915,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £6,363,440.85 ($7,907,842.49).
Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Ricky Sandler sold 4,334,882 shares of Entain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.02), for a total value of £34,939,148.92 ($43,418,850.40).
Entain Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 683.60 ($8.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 498.50 ($6.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,033.43 ($12.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,068.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 748.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 694.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Entain
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
