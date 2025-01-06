Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in US Foods by 332.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Melius started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Melius Research raised shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

