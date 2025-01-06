Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,380 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,748,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,168,000 after purchasing an additional 314,004 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.48, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,574.40. This represents a 23.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,300. This represents a 52.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,422 shares of company stock worth $53,498,732 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $356.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.01. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

