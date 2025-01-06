Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enerpac Tool Group

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $85,601.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

