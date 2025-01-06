Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ATI in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 557.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter worth $88,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ATI during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 66.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,555,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 486,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,271,347.89. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $155,931.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,611.06. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,432. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $56.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). ATI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

