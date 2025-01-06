Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $451,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in CarMax by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in CarMax by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 8,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $4,717,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,024.05. This represents a 71.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,873.50. This trade represents a 90.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,744 shares of company stock valued at $18,990,227 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Down 1.4 %

KMX opened at $80.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

