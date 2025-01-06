Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 84.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 184,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 84,167 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $513,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after acquiring an additional 173,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $1,497,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,429 shares in the company, valued at $547,447.74. This trade represents a 73.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,552.20. This represents a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.1 %

FTDR stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.88 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.99% and a net margin of 12.87%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.