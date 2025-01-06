Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $414,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,094 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Illumina by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 205,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Illumina by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $136.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.55. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.95.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

