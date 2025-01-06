Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $467,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 205.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $113.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $116.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Barclays lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,360. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

