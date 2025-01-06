Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ABG opened at $236.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.68. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.09 and a 12 month high of $277.13.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.20.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

