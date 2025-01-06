Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $409,000 Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,470 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 57,339,666 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,498,000 after purchasing an additional 458,310 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $102,151,000 after buying an additional 508,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,928 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 379.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,667,539 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 787,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Scotiabank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.2 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.