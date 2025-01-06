Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,343,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,897,000 after buying an additional 58,040 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,350,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,609,000 after purchasing an additional 142,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $72.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 163.98, a P/E/G ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

