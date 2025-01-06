Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,360 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOST. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Toast by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Toast by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Toast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Toast by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 40,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,929.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,700,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,376,189.28. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $8,162,652.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,635.29. This represents a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,149,075 shares of company stock valued at $39,389,680 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.81.

Toast Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of TOST opened at $37.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.23, a PEG ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.93. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

