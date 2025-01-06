Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $474,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of PTC by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 31.0% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $2,540,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 24.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $184.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.55. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.54.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $2,054,398.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,091.56. The trade was a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

