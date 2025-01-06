Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,472,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,235 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2,664.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,355,000 after buying an additional 2,116,520 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,306,000 after buying an additional 2,004,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after buying an additional 1,308,125 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

