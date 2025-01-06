ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

Several research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

EXLS opened at $44.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. ExlService has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $954,952.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,254.50. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at $642,249. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,514 over the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in ExlService by 29.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ExlService by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

