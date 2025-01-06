Experian plc Plans Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

Experian Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGF opened at $42.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

