Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.74.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.85. 5,133,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,541,198. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.