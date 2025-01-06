Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.63. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 818 shares trading hands.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.
About Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon’s Beyond Global
- Trading Halts Explained
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.